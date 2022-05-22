Warriors vs. Mavericks prediction, odds: 2022 NBA playoff picks, Game 3 best bets from model on 87-59 run

The Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors collide in a crucial Game 3 matchup on Sunday night. Golden State has come out and thrown the first punches in the series, jumping out to a 2-0 lead. Dallas hopes to regain momentum and pick up a much-needed win in front of its home crowd.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center. Dallas is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Warriors vs. Mavericks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 218.5. Before locking in any Mavericks vs. Warriors picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

Warriors vs. Mavericks spread: Dallas -2.5

Warriors vs. Mavericks over-under: 218.5 points

Warriors vs. Mavericks money line: Golden State +125, Dallas -145

DAL: The Mavericks are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games as a home favorite

GS: The Warriors are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four Western Conference finals games

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry is an offensive wizard with the ability to light up the scoreboard in a hurry. Curry is elite from beyond the arc, mid-range, and the free-throw line. The eight-time All-Star is highly creative with terrific handles. Curry averages a team-best 26.8 points with 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. In the Game 2 win, Curry racked up 32 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

Guard Klay Thompson is a pure shooter with an effortless stroke. Thompson is a top-notch sniper who is able to consistently knock it down from 3-point land. The five-time All-Star has solid defensive instincts with a knack for steals. Thompson is putting up 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and one steal per game.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic is a phenomenal versatile weapon for Dallas. Doncic can pile up boards and assists with regularity while having a stout offensive game plan. The three-time All-Star can be unstoppable one-on-one with many different ways to score. Doncic can finish in the paint and owns a smooth-looking jumper. He leads the team in points (31.4), rebounds (9.4), assists (6.5), and steals (1.9).

Forward Reggie Bullock is a smooth and solid wing on the perimeter for Dallas. Bullock knows how to create space and has a sweet shooting stroke. The North Carolina product plays sound defense and is disciplined. Bullock is logging 11.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and shoots 40 percent from downtown. In his last outing, he dropped 21 points, three boards, and went 6-for-10 from 3-point land.

