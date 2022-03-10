Warriors vs. Nuggets prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, March 10 best bets from model on 74-47 run

The Golden State Warriors confronted off towards the Denver Nuggets earlier this week and the Western Convention rivals will run it again on Thursday. The Nuggets claimed a slim victory towards a Dubs aspect that did not play 4 of their normal 5 starters. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins will return for the rematch at Ball Enviornment, although. Can Nikola Jokic and firm maintain off Golden State two occasions in a row?

Tipoff is ready for 10 p.m. ET and Golden State is listed as a two-point street favourite within the newest Warriors vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for complete factors scored is 228. Earlier than making any Nuggets vs. Warriors picks, be sure you see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Mannequin simulates each NBA sport 10,000 occasions and has returned nicely over $10,000 in revenue for $100 gamers on its top-rated NBA picks over the previous three-plus seasons. The mannequin enters Week 20 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a shocking 74-47 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning virtually $2,100. Anybody following it has seen large returns.

Now, the mannequin has set its sights on Warriors vs. Nuggets, and simply locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Now, listed here are a number of NBA odds and betting traces for Nuggets vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Nuggets unfold: Warriors -2

Warriors vs. Nuggets over-under: 228 factors

Warriors vs. Nuggets cash line: Warriors -125, Nuggets +110

GS: Jordan Poole has averaged 24.5 factors and 4.5 assists per sport over his earlier 4 outings.

DEN: Nikola Jokic has averaged 38.7 factors, 15 rebounds and 10.Three assists over his final three video games.

Featured Recreation | Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors

Why the Warriors can cowl

The Dubs entered their Monday matchup with the Nuggets as nine-point underdogs and fell quick by seven factors. Whereas three of their prime 5 scorers had been out resulting from relaxation, their position gamers discovered loads of success towards Denver. Poole and rookie wing Moses Moody each eclipsed 30 factors on Monday and saved their staff inside three factors of the favorites by way of three quarters.

The Warriors are 0-Three towards the Nuggets, and their common margin of defeat within the season collection is simply over 4.5 factors. Their common margin of defeat when Curry performs is simply 2.Zero factors. Three of Denver’s key rotation gamers are thought of day-to-day. The house staff might be at a serious drawback if Will Barton (ankle) and Jeff Inexperienced (relaxation) do not go well with up towards a more healthy Warriors squad.

Why the Nuggets can cowl

The Nuggets are 2-1 towards the unfold when taking part in Golden State and their star participant has crushed the Warriors each time he is confronted them. Jokic is averaging 29.7 factors, 17 rebounds and eight.7 assists per sport towards the Dubs this season. Kevon Looney has been no match for the reigning MVP.

The winner of this sport will doubtless cowl and Denver has been phenomenal at house currently. The house staff has gained eight of its final 10 video games at Ball Enviornment. The Warriors, alternatively, have misplaced 4 consecutive street video games. Golden State hasn’t overwhelmed a successful staff on the street in practically two months, so the outlook for the underdog is not nice.

The best way to make Nuggets vs. Warriors picks

SportsLine’s mannequin is leaning over on the full, projecting 234 mixed factors. The mannequin additionally says one aspect of the unfold hits in nicely over 60 % of simulations. You can only see the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Warriors vs. Nuggets? And which aspect of the unfold hits in nicely over 60 % of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and discover out.