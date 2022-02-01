Warriors vs. Spurs odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 1 predictions from proven computer model

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the AT&T Center. San Antonio is 19-32 overall and 10-16 at home, while Golden State is 38-13 overall and 14-9 on the road. The Spurs have dominated this series in recent years, winning five of the last seven meetings against Golden State.

Golden State is favored by two points in the latest Spurs vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 223. Before entering any Warriors vs. Spurs picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Spurs vs. Warriors spread: Spurs +2

Spurs vs. Warriors over-under: 223 points

Featured Game | San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors

What you need to know about the Spurs

San Antonio returns home following a 115-110 loss at Phoenix on Sunday, but it was without three of its starters in that game. The Spurs are expected to have Dejounte Murray (knee), Jakob Poeltl (back) and Derrick White (rest) back on the court for Tuesday’s contest. Doug McDermott led the team with 24 points in the loss to the Suns.

The Spurs have won seven of their last 10 games against Golden State, including a win in San Francisco on Dec. 4. Murray leads San Antonio in scoring with 19.4 points per game, while White and Poeltl are the third and fourth-leading scorers, respectively. The Spurs have covered the spread in 14 of their last 20 games against a Western Conference opponent.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Golden State is getting set for the back-end of a road back-to-back, as it notched a 122-108 win at Houston on Monday. The Warriors have now won six straight games, as Steph Curry poured in 40 points in the win over the Rockets. Klay Thompson had 14 points on Monday, but he will be resting on Tuesday night.

Draymond Green has missed 12 straight games due to a back injury. Curry is averaging 26.0 points, 6.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game, while Andrew Wiggins is adding 18.3 points per game. Jordan Poole has also been a consistent scoring option, averaging 16.6 points per contest.

How to make Spurs vs. Warriors picks

