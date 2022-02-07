Warriors vs. Thunder odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 7 prediction from proven computer model

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City is 17-35 overall and 9-16 at home, while Golden State is 40-13 overall and 15-9 on the road. The Warriors have won the last five head-to-head matchups with four coming by double-digits.

Golden State is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Warriors vs. Thunder odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 211.5.

Warriors vs. Thunder spread: Warriors -12.5

Warriors vs. Thunder over-under: 211.5 points

What you need to know about the Warriors

Golden State played Sacramento on Thursday in which the Warriors breezed to a 126-114 victory. The Warriors led for 46 of the 48 minutes and led by as many as 26 points. Klay Thompson had his best game of the season with season-highs in points (23), assists (seven) and made three-pointers (seven).

Golden State will be without Draymond Green (back) and Nemanja Bjelica (back), while Andre Iguodala (hip) and Otto Porter Jr. (back) are questionable. During the Warriors’ eight-game winning streak, they have been shooting a blistering 41 percent on three-pointers. That is a dramatic improvement over the 30 percent they shot on 3Ps over their previous nine games, in which they posted a 3-6 record.

What you need to know about the Thunder

OKC’s last game was also against the Kings although the Thunder came up on the short end, losing 113-103. OKC was led by rookie Josh Giddey who had 24 points, eight assists and four rebounds. Second-year man Aleksej Pokusevski had a nice game off the bench with 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists, all of which tied or set new season-highs in those stats.

OKC will be without starters Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot) and Aaron Wiggins (ankle), while Luguentz Dort (nasal) is questionable. The Thunder have an above average defense, ranking 11th in the league, but they rank dead last in both offensive rating (102.9) and points per game (101). The team has just a 4-20 record when it scores fewer than 100 points in a game.

