Warriors vs. Timberwolves odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 1 predictions from proven computer model

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Target Center. Minnesota is 33-29 overall and 18-12 at home, while Golden State is 43-18 overall and 17-11 on the road. The Warriors have lost three of their last four games.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors spread: Warriors -1

Timberwolves vs. Warriors over-under: 232 points

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota is on the second half of a back-to-back that began with a 127-122 win over Cleveland on Monday night. D’Angelo Russell scored a team-high 25 points, while Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaden McDaniels scored 17 points each. Towns drilled a 3-pointer with 12.4 seconds remaining in the game to help secure the victory.

Russell has been on fire since returning from the All-Star break, averaging 27.7 points per contest. Minnesota has won nine of its last 13 games, reaching a season-best mark of four games above .500. The Timberwolves have won five straight home games against Golden State.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Golden State will be looking to snap out of a rare rough patch when it heads on the road for the first of a four-game trip. The Warriors have lost three of their last four games following a 107-101 loss to Dallas on Sunday. They led by as many as 21 points, but the Mavericks went on a 26-3 run in the fourth quarter.

Star guard Steph Curry has only knocked down 6 of 24 attempts from beyond the arc in his last three games. He will be without running mate Klay Thompson on Tuesday night due to an illness. The Warriors have covered the spread in six of their last nine games against Minnesota.

