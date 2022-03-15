Warriors vs. Wizards: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who’s Enjoying

Washington @ Golden State

Present Information: Washington 29-37; Golden State 46-22

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors haven’t received a contest in opposition to the Washington Wizards since Feb. three of 2020, however they’ll be seeking to finish the drought on Monday. The Dubs will keep at residence one other recreation and welcome Washington at 10 p.m. ET March 14 at Chase Heart. The Warriors will likely be strutting in after a win whereas the Wizards will likely be stumbling in from a loss.

Golden State had sufficient factors to win after which some in opposition to the Milwaukee Bucks this previous Saturday, taking their matchup 122-109. Capturing guard Klay Thompson was the offensive standout of the sport for Golden State, taking pictures 8-for-14 from downtown and ending with 38 factors, 5 assists and 6 boards.

In the meantime, Washington got here up brief in opposition to the Portland Path Blazers this previous Saturday, falling 127-118. The shedding aspect was boosted by small ahead Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who shot 5-for-10 from past the arc and completed with 26 factors and 5 dimes. Caldwell-Pope’s efficiency made up for a slower recreation in opposition to the Los Angeles Lakers this previous Friday.

Golden State is the favourite on this one, with an anticipated 11.5-point margin of victory. They’re presently four-for-four in opposition to the unfold of their most up-to-date video games, a pattern bettors may need to consider.

The Warriors have been shut however no cigar when the 2 groups beforehand met in April of final 12 months as they fell 118-114 to the Wizards. Perhaps the Dubs may have extra luck at residence as an alternative of on the street? Watch the matchup and verify again on CBS Sports activities for all the small print.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET The place: Chase Heart — San Francisco, California

Chase Heart — San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports activities – Bay Space

NBC Sports activities – Bay Space On-line streaming: fuboTV (Strive free of charge. Regional restrictions could apply.)

fuboTV (Strive free of charge. Regional restrictions could apply.) Observe: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Price: $66.74

Odds

The Warriors are an enormous 11.5-point favourite in opposition to the Wizards, in accordance with the most recent NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had really feel for the road for this one, as the sport opened with the Warriors as a 12-point favourite.

Over/Beneath: -110

See NBA picks for each single recreation, together with this one, from SportsLine’s superior pc mannequin. Get picks now.

Collection Historical past

Golden State have received eight out of their final 12 video games in opposition to Washington.

Apr 21, 2021 – Washington 118 vs. Golden State 114

Apr 09, 2021 – Washington 110 vs. Golden State 107

Mar 01, 2020 – Washington 124 vs. Golden State 110

Feb 03, 2020 – Golden State 125 vs. Washington 117

Jan 24, 2019 – Golden State 126 vs. Washington 118

Oct 24, 2018 – Golden State 144 vs. Washington 122

Feb 28, 2018 – Golden State 109 vs. Washington 101

Oct 27, 2017 – Golden State 120 vs. Washington 117

Apr 02, 2017 – Golden State 139 vs. Washington 115

Feb 28, 2017 – Washington 112 vs. Golden State 108

Mar 29, 2016 – Golden State 102 vs. Washington 94

Feb 03, 2016 – Golden State 134 vs. Washington 121

Harm Report for Golden State

Andre Iguodala: Out (Again)

Andrew Wiggins: Out (Sickness)

Gary Payton II: Out (Knee)

James Wiseman: Out (Knee)

Harm Report for Washington