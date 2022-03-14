Warsaw mayor on the plight of Ukraine refugees: “The West has to wake up”

With Sunday’s Russian missile assault on a army base in western Ukraine lower than 15 miles from the Polish border, killing at the least 35 folks, President Zelensky warned that “this battle has entered a brand new stage of terror.”

That will imply much more folks fleeing the battle. The newest United Nations figures point out that almost 2.7 million Ukrainians have fled their nation since Russia’s invasion started, with about 1.7 million of them getting into neighboring Poland.

Reporting Monday from Medkya, Poland, on the Ukraine border, “CBS Night Information” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell mentioned the refugees are drained and scared. She talked with a girl who had simply gotten off a bus carrying her child; she hadn’t slept in two days, after touring by bus and practice. “Individuals simply nearly have this clean stare on their face, they’ve gone by a lot,” O’Donnell mentioned.

She additionally met a household of 5 yesterday with their two canine staying in a shelter in Warsaw. They’re hoping to go to Canada or the USA, however they’re ready for his or her younger daughter to get better from a abdomen bug.

Norah O’Donnell talks with a refugee household who escaped the battle in Ukraine. CBS Information



“For therefore many of those folks, it appears probably the most dire and horrible scenario as they attempt to discover a way out,” mentioned O’Donnell. “However what has been superb to see is what number of Polish individuals are not simply opening their homes, but in addition their hearts.”

In a single case, a 75-year-old Polish girl named Barbara is giving up her bed room so {that a} Ukrainian mom and her youngsters can keep collectively; she’s sleeping on a small sofa in her lounge.

Warsaw alone has taken in additional than 300,000 refugees; meaning the inhabitants of that metropolis is up almost 20 % in simply two weeks.

On Sunday the mayor, Rafał Trzaskowski, informed O’Donnell they cannot deal with the hundreds of thousands extra anticipated to return into Poland.

O’Donnell requested, “What worries you most if you speak to the refugees?”

“A few of the tales are simply overwhelming and unimaginable, particularly about children being killed, you understand, and different children watching it,” Trzaskowski replied.

“We strive all the things we will, you understand, to create a protected haven for them, as a result of we’re completely sure that, you understand, the Ukrainians are additionally preventing for our personal safety – and never solely of Poland, however of the Western world.

“The West has to get up and ship a robust sign that they’re welcome,” he mentioned, “not solely in Poland and Romania and Slovakia, however all over the place.”

Individuals arriving from Ukraine on the practice station in Przemysl, close to the Ukraine borders, March 14, 2022. Virtually 2.7 million folks have fled the battle in Ukraine, greater than 100,000 of them previously 24 hours, the U.N. mentioned Sunday. Greater than half have entered Poland. LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP by way of Getty Photographs



Trzaskowski mentioned folks have been pressured to improvise with a purpose to meet the calls for of the refugee disaster. “It was this unimaginable willingness of the folks to just accept Ukrainians of their properties. It was the work of the non-governmental organizations, of native authorities and, in fact, additionally of the central authorities. However you understand, there isn’t any system with which we will welcome hundreds of thousands extra refugees. I’ve simply talked to among the specialists, they usually say that we will anticipate 5, seven million.

“So, we want the United Nations organizations, among the companies, and the E.U., to return and assist us to arrange a system which goes to go to work when we’re going to see hundreds of thousands extra. We want additionally a redistribution [of refugees] round Europe, as a result of with out that, you understand, the system will crash.

“Totally different companies of the U.N. work, like LEGO bricks – they will assemble these reception facilities, with water, with options, with psychologists, and so forth and so forth. That is what we in all probability are going to want fairly quickly.”

Trzaskowski mentioned the Polish authorities has granted refugees entry to well being and social companies and to training. “We have opened up colleges already. I’ve two thousand pupils from Ukraine. However in fact, it places an enormous pressure on the general public companies.”

When requested how the inflow of refugees – a few third of whom have been vaccinated towards COVID, many with a Chinese vaccine not registered in the E.U. – could have an effect on Poland’s well being infrastructure, Trzaskowski replied, “I used to be telling the federal government officers two weeks in the past that we have to do one thing about it, that they should arrange a particular reception heart only for the folks with COVID, as a result of in any other case it will unfold.

“We don’t fear an excessive amount of about COVID, however COVID is just not gone. And on high of that, you understand, our well being system is beneath an unimaginable pressure after COVID as a result of folks weren’t handled for 2 years. So now, if we’ve 20 % extra inhabitants in Poland … it will put an extra pressure on the well being service. That is why we want a few of these folks to be distributed world wide, as a result of in any other case the system will crash.”