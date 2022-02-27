Was there once a yacht in the backyard of a Highland Park home? Curious Texas investigates

In the 1950s, Alan Cates’ mother used to drive him past a home on Miramar Avenue in Highland Park. According to Cates’ mother, a yacht was built in the backyard of that home.
Cates asked Curious Texas to find out more.
The house in question was at 4005 Miramar. It belonged to Cosette and Frank Newton and was home to a unique addition that lasted 15 years — as well as some other newsworthy happenings.
In 1918, Cosette Faust, who had five doctoral degrees, married Frank Newton, an eye surgeon. They moved into the home on Miramar, just a block away from the mansions along Lakeside Drive.
For a time Cosette Newton was a professor and the dean of women at Southern Methodist University. She often traveled and held lectures, something considered unusual for women in the 1920s and ‘30s.
But she didn’t truly come into the public eye until July 1938, when she was charged with false imprisonment for holding her gardener captive in her attic for five days.
According to The Dallas Morning News, Mickey Ricketts was found blindfolded, taped and handcuffed after Cosette Newton accused him of stealing a jade ring worth $5,000. Ricketts, who doctors said was suffering from malnutrition, told deputies that he was fed “something that tasted like a hamburger” during his time in captivity.
Cosette Newton was indicted on a charge of false imprisonment and went to the Dallas County jail. The ring was later recovered. The Newtons paid Ricketts $500 and the charge was dropped.
The Newtons’ notoriety grew when they decided to build a mock yacht in their backyard, which they dubbed the S.S. Miramar. A swimming pool next to the ship served as a “harbor,” and the cost of the yacht and landscaping totaled $60,000.
The first deck had a ballroom complete with green curtains, a kitchen, powder rooms and French doors that overlooked the pool. The second deck, built for guests to promenade, overlooked the dance floor.
On the third floor was a captain’s wheel at one end and a promenade deck that led to the second floor of the Newtons’ home.
The S.S. Miramar “launched” in December 1941 with a ball honoring six debutantes.
For a while, the community was happy with the S.S. Miramar. Debutante balls, Red Cross classes, poetry society meetings, Democratic Women of Dallas meetings and charity fundraisers were held on the land-locked yacht.
In the 1950s, the ship started to decay after the Newtons stopped using it, and it became a target for vandalism. Highland Park sued the couple in an attempt to get them to remove the yacht.
The Newtons built a 20-foot fence around their house and had a collection of elevator doors, prison bars and aluminum beach umbrellas to deter vandals from entering the property.
According to a 1954 story by The News, Cosette Newton testified that the umbrellas were “an act of defiance.” She said that she nicknamed one umbrella on top of her house the “J.C. Muse Umbrella” after Highland Park town attorney J.C. Muse Jr., who she said spread rumors about her being crazy.
In May 1954, a court ruled that the Newtons needed to remove the mock yacht, along with the obstructions that they had collected over the years. The couple appealed, and in 1956 the Supreme Court of Texas upheld the ruling and ordered them to tear down the yacht.
The couple opened their home to the public for tours as part of a goodbye party for the S.S. Miramar.
The yacht was torn down, and several years passed while the Newtons tried to reach an agreement with Highland Park regarding the repair of their home. At one point, the Newtons sued the city for refusing to give them a permit to make repairs.
The home was sold at auction in 1964 and later demolished.
In 1963, the couple opened the S.S. Miramar Museum on Cedar Springs Road, where they kept a collection of art and memorabilia from their lives — including a pair of life preservers with the inscription “S.S. Miramar.” For a time the museum was also a shrine to President John F. Kennedy, whose motorcade passed by the store 10 minutes before he was fatally shot.
The Newtons lived in an apartment behind the museum until Cosette Newton’s death in 1975. Frank Newton died in 1977. It’s unclear when the museum shut down.
