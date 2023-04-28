Was Will Levis drafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft?

The NFL draft can also be unpredictable, and for Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, that was once surely the case. Levis was once projected through many to be decided on as top as the 2d total select, however as Round 1 got here and went, he was once nonetheless looking forward to a crew to pick out him up in Round 2.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. had projected Levis as a top-four select, and was once shocked when he slipped this some distance down in the draft. Kiper had believed that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who picked at No. 19, had been the worst-case state of affairs for Levis to be decided on, however through the get started of Round 2 he was once nonetheless to be had.

Levis had a tricky yr, suffering with accidents that compelled him to play via ache and restricted his mobility. While some groups had held this in opposition to him in their analysis, many mock drafters nonetheless believed he had first-round attainable.

Ultimately, quarterbacks had been the sizzling commodity in Round 1, with 3 decided on amongst the first 4 choices. However, Levis and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker had been each nonetheless on the board heading into Round 2.

Despite the sadness of falling in the draft, Levis remained hopeful, ready through his telephone for a crew to name. He was once no longer on my own, as different height possibilities like Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer and Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave had been additionally left ready till Day 2.

The draft continues with Rounds 2 and three on Friday evening, adopted through the ultimate 4 rounds on Saturday. Among the different possibilities nonetheless to be had are cornerbacks Brian Branch of Alabama, Joey Porter Jr. of Penn State, and Kelee Ringo of Georgia, in addition to Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence.

It is still observed the place Levis will finally end up, however he is not on my own in his wait. The NFL draft is complete of surprises, and for plenty of possibilities, the highway to changing into a certified athlete is a winding one.