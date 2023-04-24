Washington ‘Blake fix’ bill fails in the House on last day of session | Washington

(The Center Square) – Washington state lawmakers could not come to an agreement on the state’s drug possession laws as Senate Bill 5536 failed in the House by a vote of 43 to 55, leaving the potential for illicit drug possession to become legalized at the state level by July.

The current temporary measure classifies possessions of drugs ranging from fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine as a misdemeanor rather than a felony. The maximum sentence for a misdemeanor is 90 days in jail, up to $1,000 in fines, or both after a third arrest. The temporary fix to the State v. Blake decision is set to expire on July 1.

The failed Senate Bill 5536 would have classified drug possession as a gross misdemeanor instead and increase the maximum jail sentence to 364 days in jail, $5,000 in fines, or both. Those charged with possession would have access to a pretrial diversion program if they are arrested only for possession. An assessment would be provided and if a person is found to have a substance abuse disorder, that person would be referred to treatment.

A person found not to be in need of substance abuse treatment would be required to perform community service.

Rep. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia said in the House floor debate on April 23 that the bill was more dangerous than doing nothing because it allowed violators opportunities to “play gamesmanship with the system [and] wait it out until witnesses and evidence is stale.”

Per the bill, if an individual is able to go two years without any charges, possession convictions can be automatically vacated.

Some lawmakers spoke in favor of the bill, saying that leaving local governments to enforce drug possession laws would worsen the drug and crime epidemic throughout Washington state.

“Chaos will ensue if local governments are allowed to make their own drug use policy city-by-city,” said Rep. April Berg, D-Mill Creek. “If we do not pass this bill, we will have more crime . . . there will be more harm to taxpayers.”

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs said in a press release that it had supported the bill as it passed the Senate due to it being “a balanced approach to incentivize those found in possession of drugs to successfully complete treatment.”

However, the association said it believes the House version would result in more people in jail, more criminal records and a continuation of “the chaos we are seeing in public spaces.” The association said it preferred the Legislature take no action rather than see the House amendments enacted.

“Adopting the misdemeanor consequence in the House bill, combined with pre-emption, means the Washington Legislature is choosing to do nothing and requires local governments do the same,” the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs stated.

Washington state Governor Jay Inslee deemed the failure to pass the bill as unacceptable, adding that “decriminalization is not an option for the state of Washington.”

“I expect legislators to deliver a solution,” Inslee said in a statement.

The State v. Blake decision ruled that the state’s felony drug-possession statute was unconstitutional because it criminalized possession even when a person did not knowingly have drugs. Senate Bill 5476 passed two months later, reducing the penalty for possessing illicit drugs from a felony to a misdemeanor.