Washington Commanders player Deshazor Everett charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with deadly December crash

Washington Commanders player Deshazor Everett has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a December crash that killed a female passenger, Virginia officials said Tuesday. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Everett was driving at over twice the 45 mph speed limit just before the crash.

On December 23, Everett and his passenger, 29-year-old Olivia Peters, were driving in a 2010 Nissan GT-R when the vehicle “left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over” at approximately 9:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Everett was hospitalized after the accident with what the Commanders described as “serious but non-life-threatening injuries.” Peters was hospitalized and later died from her injuries.

Deshazor Everett of the Washington Football Team in action during mandatory minicamp at Inova Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia. Scott Taetsch / Getty Images



Everett, 29, turned himself in to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon and was being held on a $10,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said. Everett’s attorney, Kaveh Noorishad, confirmed that his client “voluntarily appeared” earlier Tuesday and that he had since been released on bond.

“We continue to ask that judgment be reserved until all facts are fully investigated and litigated in the proper forum,” Noorishad said in a statement to CBS News.

Trending News