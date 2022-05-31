Washington Commanders’ proposed stadium would be smallest in the NFL, per report

The Washington Commanders have been exploring constructing a brand new stadium, and have began to slim in on the place its new house might be and what it is going to appear like. The franchise just lately acquired an possibility to buy 200 acres of land in Prince William County, Virginia, and carried out an financial influence evaluation on what a brand new stadium would convey to Virginia, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

FedExField is likely one of the largest stadiums within the NFL, however the Commanders are taking a look at downsizing. Per The Occasions-Dispatch, Washington’s proposal is for a 55,000-seat stadium. That may be the smallest stadium within the NFL. An individual with information of the scenario instructed The Occasions-Dispatch that the aim of this new stadium is not to be the most important, however to create a “sturdy atmosphere” for the Commanders once they play their houses video games.

The Chicago Bears have the smallest stadium within the NFL, according to stadiumsofprofootball.com, as Soldier Subject has a capability of 61,500. Washington clearly is not against smaller stadiums, because it referred to as RFK Stadium house for greater than 30 years. The Washington D.C.-based venue held about 57,000 followers.

Whereas a location hasn’t been selected simply but, the land Washington just lately acquired an possibility on is situated in Woodbridge, Virginia, about 23 miles southwest of D.C. ESPN reported that the Commanders had been contemplating a 60,000-seat dome that might be used all year long. Washington’s taking part in contract at FedExField is ready to run out after the 2026 season, however it’s additionally potential the Commanders might resolve to remain in Maryland.