‘Washington Commanders’ trademark denied by USPTO: What’s next for franchise?

The Washington Commanders have had a vital offseason within the lead as much as their new possession, with Josh Harris’ workforce attaining a $6.05 billion settlement to shop for the workforce. However, with the United States Patent and Trademark Office denying the franchise’s utility to trademark their new title, it poses a creating state of affairs for the Commanders.

The utility was once denied in keeping with two causes, the primary being the “likelihood of confusion” with the already trademarked “Commanders’ Classic,” a annually faculty soccer recreation between Air Force and Army, and the second one because of a pending utility by a D.C. space guy named Martin McCaulay, who filed more than one logos seeking to wager the brand new workforce title, together with the “Washington Space Commanders” and “Washington Wolf Commanders.”

The Washington soccer workforce introduced its title exchange procedure in July 2020 after retiring the “Redskins” nickname related to the workforce since 1933. The workforce went by the title “The Washington Football Team” as a stand-in for two seasons prior to unveiling their everlasting title “Commanders” in February 2022.

The Commanders can record a reaction to the USPTO arguing that there can be no confusion with the “Commanders’ Classic.” They may just additionally imagine purchasing out the rights to the sport or signing a co-existence settlement. Martin McCaulay had up to now said that he would flip over any logos the workforce might want without charge.

Despite the placement, a workforce spokesperson for the Commanders stays assured that their registration might be issued. They state that the new trademark place of work’s nonfinal place of work motion is a standard step in the usual trademark registration procedure and that there is not any probability of bewilderment between the “Commanders” marks and the “Commanders’ Classic” soccer recreation between Army and Air Force. They don’t imagine that any trademark registrations that had been bought by squatters who tried to capitalize at the membership’s title exchange will have to stand in the way in which in their registrations. Furthermore, it might be intriguing if this example opens the door for the newly set possession workforce to modify the workforce’s title as soon as once more if they’re unsatisfied with the “Commanders” moniker.