Washington HS boys basketball team honored by City of Houston for historic season

Two months in the past, the Booker T. Washington High School boys basketball team concluded a phenomenal and groundbreaking season, which used to be honored at Houston City Hall.

Honoring the team, Mayor Sylvester Turner declared, “I’m proud to be honoring such an outstanding school here in the city of Houston.”

The Golden Eagles had been extra special, finishing the season with a 29-8 report and attaining the general spherical of the 4A state event. This fulfillment used to be historic as it marked the primary time within the college’s historical past that an athletics team competed within the UIL championship.

Washington’s participation within the event used to be technically its 3rd look within the state event. In 1946, the team participated within the Prairie View Interscholastic League (PVIL) as a result of black athletes had been prohibited from competing within the UIL. The team additionally competed within the event in opposition to Wheatley High School in 1952.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this historic school,” mentioned Principal Dr. Carlos R. Phillips II, who appreciates the college’s historic significance and its contribution to the neighborhood’s growth.

Mayor Turner and City Council Member Michael Kubosh offered a proclamation to Phillips, Trustee Kathy Blueford-Daniels, Athletics Director Andre’ Walker, and the Washington High School boys basketball team. May 16, 2023, is formally proclaimed as Booker T. Washington High School Boys Basketball Team Championship Day, to commemorate the team’s fulfillment.

“Although we fell a little short this season, we will make another effort next time,” mentioned Head Coach Vincent Grayson, named Co-Coach of the Year by the Houston Chronicle.

