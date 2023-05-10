Washington remains a welcoming state as end to Title 42 approaches | Washington

(The Center Square) – With the end of Title 42 approaching, the state of Washington is sticking to its label as a welcoming state for future migrants.

Mike Faulk, deputy communications director at the governor’s office, said Gov. Jay Inslee has been in close contact with the White House and Department of Homeland as the emergency immigration restriction is set to end on May 11.

State agencies, including the Department of Social and Health Services and the Military Department, are coordinating with the Governor’s Office on potential options for shelter and other services for migrants.

Former President Donald Trump enacted Title 42 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It authorizes U.S. border officials to expel migrants. Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it would phase out Title 42 after finding that there was no public health basis to continue expelling migrants.

Over 4.3 million migrants have been expelled in the last 18 months through Title 42, according to data from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

With the restriction ending soon, Faulk told The Center Square in an email that Inslee’s office anticipates more people to come to Washington state to seek asylum.

“Washington is a welcoming state that will assist new arrivals in coordination with local and federal partners,” Faulk said. “We encourage Congress to authorize additional funds to help cities and states support these individuals as they pursue lawful paths for asylum protection in the U.S.”

Washington and some of its cities have immigrant-friendly histories. For instance, the state Legislature set aside $340 million for undocumented immigrants who are not eligible to receive state assistance.

King County approved a program in 2021 that dedicated more than $16 million to help immigrants in the county overcome barriers to legal status and assist those who have not been able to access federal benefits associated with COVID-19 pandemic relief.

The Seattle, Tacoma and Bellevue metropolitan area was recently ranked as the fourth-best metro area for new immigrants in a report by the George W. Bush Presidential Center.