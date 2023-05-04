WATCH: 76ers’ James Harden surprises Joel Embiid with engraved Rolex to celebrate MVP award

Joel Embiid, a basketball participant, received his first MVP award for the NBA on Tuesday and won a heartfelt

reward from his teammate, James Harden. Before Game 2 of the Philadelphia 76ers’ second-round collection with the

Boston Celtics, James offered Embiid with a Rolex watch that was once engraved with “23 MVP.” Embiid confirmed

off the watch to everybody round him, and he was once more than pleased with the gesture, in accordance to studies.

A couple of hours after the announcement of Embiid’s win, James tweeted congratulations to his teammate and shared

footage of the workforce celebrating. Despite completing moment to Nikola Jokic in MVP vote casting within the remaining two

seasons consecutively, Embiid had an atypical 2022-23 season, scoring 33.1 issues consistent with recreation and

averaging 10.2 rebounds and four.2 assists consistent with recreation.

Although Embiid is lately nursing a knee harm, he and the remainder of the Philadelphia 76ers are aiming for

an NBA identify, and the workforce was once triumphant in Game 1 of the second-round collection towards the Celtics. Teammates

and fanatics are keen to see Embiid again in motion at the court docket for the rest of the playoffs.