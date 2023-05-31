Watch a June 6 conversation on North Texas and the 2023 Legislature

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
We’re convening a conversation in Dallas with North Texas legislators on June 6 about the 2023 regular session. We’ll discuss the state budget, taxes, public education, higher education, health care, the special session and more.
Joining our discussion are state Reps. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake; Victoria Neave Criado, D-Dallas; and Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie. Tribune politics reporter James Barragán will moderate the conversation. The event begins at 8 a.m. at the Communities Foundation of Texas in Dallas. The conversation will be livestreamed on texastribune.org and available to watch afterward.
