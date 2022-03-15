Watch Ajax vs. Benfica: TV channel, online live stream info, Champions League start time, odds, news

The Champions League is again in motion this Tuesday.

Who’s Enjoying

Benfica @ Ajax

What to Know

These groups are trying ahead to a end result extra decisive than three weeks in the past’s. Benfica and Ajax completed up their contest with a 2-2 tie. Which means the winner of this leg will advance. Within the case of one other tie, Benfica wins in the event that they rating at the very least three objectives (away objectives rule), Ajax wins if the groups rating lower than two objectives, and one other rating of precisely 2-2 will ship the groups into additional time.

The groups will sq. off for a spot within the quarter-finals at four p.m. ET Tuesday, March 15th at Johan Cruijff Enviornment. For updates on this sport and extra, verify again at CBSSports.

How To Watch

Who: Ajax vs. Benfica

Ajax vs. Benfica When: Tuesday at four p.m. ET

Tuesday at four p.m. ET The place: Johan Cruijff Enviornment

Johan Cruijff Enviornment TV and Dwell stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook odds: Ajax -255; Draw +400; Benfica +650

Featured Recreation | Ajax vs. Benfica

Tuesday’s broadcast schedule

UEFA Champions League As we speak, three p.m. ET, Paramount+

Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid, four p.m. ET, Paramount+

Ajax vs. Benfica, four p.m. ET, Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Put up-Match Present, 6 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+

Wednesday’s broadcast schedule

Craving much more protection of the world’s sport? Hear under and observe ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast the place we take you past the pitch and across the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and extra.