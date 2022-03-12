Watch Arsenal vs. Leicester City: TV channel, live stream info, Premier League start time

The Premier League is again in motion on Sunday.

Leicester Metropolis @ Arsenal

Present Information: Leicester Metropolis 9-10-6; Arsenal 15-7-3

What to Know

Leicester Metropolis will head off to play at Emirates Stadium to try to steal again a optimistic outcome from Arsenal after shedding their first round-robin matchup. They are going to face off in opposition to each other at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The 2 groups every escaped with shut wins in opposition to their earlier opponents.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing on the half for Leicester and Leeds United on Saturday, however the Foxes stepped up within the second half for a 1-Zero victory.

Talking of shut video games: Arsenal received by a aim, slipping previous Watford 3-2.

Their wins bumped Leicester to 9-10-6 and Arsenal to 15-7-3. We’ll see which group can carry over their success and which group inevitably falls when Leicester and Arsenal conflict.

How To Watch

Who: Arsenal vs. Leicester Metropolis

Arsenal vs. Leicester Metropolis When: Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET The place: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium TV: Telemundo. USA Community

Telemundo. USA Community On-line streaming: fuboTV (Strive without spending a dime. Regional restrictions could apply.)

fuboTV (Strive without spending a dime. Regional restrictions could apply.) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Arsenal -205; Draw +340; Leicester +550

Sequence Historical past

Arsenal have received 5 out of their final 11 video games in opposition to Leicester Metropolis.