Watch Arsenal vs. Leicester City: TV channel, live stream info, Premier League start time

The way to watch Arsenal vs. Leicester Metropolis soccer recreation
By CBS Sports activities Employees
1 min learn
The Premier League is again in motion on Sunday.
Who’s Enjoying
- Leicester Metropolis @ Arsenal
- Present Information: Leicester Metropolis 9-10-6; Arsenal 15-7-3
What to Know
Leicester Metropolis will head off to play at Emirates Stadium to try to steal again a optimistic outcome from Arsenal after shedding their first round-robin matchup. They are going to face off in opposition to each other at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The 2 groups every escaped with shut wins in opposition to their earlier opponents.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing on the half for Leicester and Leeds United on Saturday, however the Foxes stepped up within the second half for a 1-Zero victory.
Talking of shut video games: Arsenal received by a aim, slipping previous Watford 3-2.
Their wins bumped Leicester to 9-10-6 and Arsenal to 15-7-3. We’ll see which group can carry over their success and which group inevitably falls when Leicester and Arsenal conflict.
Craving much more protection of the world’s recreation? Pay attention beneath and comply with ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast the place we take you past the pitch and across the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and extra.
How To Watch
- Who: Arsenal vs. Leicester Metropolis
- When: Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- The place: Emirates Stadium
- TV: Telemundo. USA Community
- On-line streaming: fuboTV (Strive without spending a dime. Regional restrictions could apply.)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Arsenal -205; Draw +340; Leicester +550
Sequence Historical past
Arsenal have received 5 out of their final 11 video games in opposition to Leicester Metropolis.
- Oct 30, 2021 – Arsenal 2 vs. Leicester Metropolis 0
- Feb 28, 2021 – Arsenal Three vs. Leicester Metropolis 1
- Oct 25, 2020 – Leicester Metropolis 1 vs. Arsenal 0
- Jul 07, 2020 – Leicester Metropolis 1 vs. Arsenal 1
- Nov 09, 2019 – Leicester Metropolis 2 vs. Arsenal 0
- Apr 28, 2019 – Leicester Metropolis Three vs. Arsenal 0
- Oct 22, 2018 – Arsenal Three vs. Leicester Metropolis 1
- Might 09, 2018 – Leicester Metropolis Three vs. Arsenal 1
- Aug 11, 2017 – Arsenal four vs. Leicester Metropolis 3
- Apr 26, 2017 – Arsenal 1 vs. Leicester Metropolis 0
- Aug 20, 2016 – Arsenal Zero vs. Leicester Metropolis 0
The submit Watch Arsenal vs. Leicester City: TV channel, live stream info, Premier League start time first appeared on CBS Sports.