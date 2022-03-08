Watch Bayern Munich vs. Salzburg: TV channel, Champions League live stream info, start time, odds, news

The Champions League returns Tuesday on Paramount+.

Who’s Playing

Salzburg @ Bayern Munich

What to Know

These teams are looking forward to a result more decisive than two weeks ago’s. Salzburg and Bayern Munich finished up their contest with a 1-1 tie. That means the winner of this leg will advance. In the case of another tie, Salzburg wins if they score at least two goals (away goals rule), Bayern Munich wins if the teams score less than one goal, and another score of exactly 1-1 will send the teams into extra time.

The teams will square off for a spot in the quarter-finals at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, March 8th at Allianz Arena. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.

How To Watch

Who: Bayern Munich vs. Salzburg

Bayern Munich vs. Salzburg When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Allianz Arena

Allianz Arena TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook odds: Bayern -520; Draw +600; Salzburg +1300