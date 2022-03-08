Watch Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday’s NCAAB game

Who’s Playing

Jacksonville @ Bellarmine

Regular Season Records: Jacksonville 21-9; Bellarmine 19-13

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights and the Jacksonville Dolphins are set to clash at 5 p.m. ET March 8 at Freedom Hall in the fourth round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren’t expected to get, so we’ll see who gives it right back.

The Knights earned some more postseason success in their contest this past Saturday. They skirted past the Liberty Flames 53-50. Bellarmine’s forward Ethan Claycomb filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points along with six boards.

Speaking of close games: Jacksonville came out on top in a nail-biter against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks this past Saturday, sneaking past 54-51. Guard Kevion Nolan (19 points) was the top scorer for Jacksonville.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Bellarmine comes into the matchup boasting the 30th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.50%. But Jacksonville have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.30%, which places them 20th in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall — Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall — Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bellarmine have won all of the games they’ve played against Jacksonville in the last three years.