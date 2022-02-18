WATCH: Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase works at a Cincinnati Raising Canes after Super Bowl loss

Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase is a full-time NFL wide receiver, and now apparently a part-time Raising Canes employee. The Bengals played in the Super Bowl on Sunday and by Thursday he seems to have a new job for the offseason.

The 21-year-old worked the drive through at a Raising Canes in Cincinnati, Ohio.

While working, Chase said:

“This is funny, I ain’t gonna lie … this is funny as hell.”

Here is a look at him taking his talents to the fast food restaurant:

Chase seemed like a natural, making sure the customers do not forget their drinks.

One customer said of Chase, “He can’t help but laugh,” and the wide receiver agreed, calling himself “goofy.”

The “Caniacs” showed up to the Beechmont Ave. location and got a fun surprise from their AFC Champion.

Todd Graves, Founder & Co-CEO of Raising Cane’s said, “I’ve been a Chase fan ever since his record-breaking days at LSU. He’s one of the best receivers on the planet, and we’re proud to call him a Caniac. College All-American to professional All-Pro; it doesn’t get much better than that. We love surprising our Customers – and our amazing Crewmembers, too – with unexpected visitors, and we’re grateful Chase dropped by to thank his fans for their support throughout the season.”

Chase is a big fan of the restaurant and has been getting food there since his college days at LSU.

The Bengals came just short of a Super Bowl victory last weekend, falling 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams.