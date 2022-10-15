WATCH: Beyond The Bell, Episode 11 (Oct. 15, 2022): Energy Education In Oklahoma

By:

News On 6,

News 9





Oklahoma is a frontrunner in each conventional and renewable vitality manufacturing. Oklahoma can also be acknowledged as an innovator within the business.

In this version of Beyond the Bell, we discover how vitality schooling performs a significant function in the way forward for the state’s financial growth whereas concurrently creating new alternatives for youth to discover their pursuits within the vitality business.

﻿Brought to you by Every Kid Counts Oklahoma (EKCO).