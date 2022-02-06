WATCH: Bill Murray hits no-look putt, tosses club to side in hilarious moment at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Many golf fans remember Bill Murray for his performance as the unseemly greenskeeper Carl Spackler in the cult classic “Caddyshack.” On Saturday, the Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning actor showed he could play on the greens much better than Spackler kept them.

A fedora-wearing Murray hit a no-look putt during the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. After the putt entered the cup, Murray nonchalantly tossed his club to the side in as cool a fashion as possible.

This isn’t Murray’s first viral moment at Pebble Beach. On Thursday, the 71-year-old led an impromptu rendition of “Happy Birthday” for PGA Tour golfer Chris Stroud.

Murray is one of 27 celebrities showing their golf skills this weekend. Bills quarterback Josh Allen, boxer Canelo Alvarez, Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts and rapper ScHoolboy Q are just a few of those competing alongside PGA Tour golfers at Pebble Beach.

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am is set to conclude Sunday, giving Murray another shot to flaunt his trick-shot ability if he chooses to do so.