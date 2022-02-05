Watch Central Connecticut State vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s NCAAB game

Who’s Playing
Fairleigh Dickinson @ Central Connecticut State
Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 2-16; Central Connecticut State 5-18
What to Know
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils will face off in a Northeast clash at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 5 at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they’ll have plenty of motivation to get the ‘W.’
The Knights received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 81-64 to the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers.
Meanwhile, Central Connecticut State was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 54-52 to the Wagner Seahawks.
The losses put Fairleigh Dickinson at 2-16 and Central Connecticut State at 5-18. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Fairleigh Dickinson has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.10% from the floor on average, which is the 350th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Central Connecticut State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.50% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium — New Britain, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Fairleigh Dickinson have won nine out of their last 13 games against Central Connecticut State.
- Jan 30, 2022 – Fairleigh Dickinson 75 vs. Central Connecticut State 55
- Dec 09, 2020 – Fairleigh Dickinson 79 vs. Central Connecticut State 71
- Dec 08, 2020 – Central Connecticut State 94 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 87
- Feb 18, 2020 – Central Connecticut State 76 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 75
- Jan 20, 2020 – Fairleigh Dickinson 83 vs. Central Connecticut State 60
- Mar 02, 2019 – Fairleigh Dickinson 70 vs. Central Connecticut State 58
- Jan 10, 2019 – Central Connecticut State 103 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 96
- Jan 18, 2018 – Central Connecticut State 66 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 65
- Jan 04, 2018 – Fairleigh Dickinson 81 vs. Central Connecticut State 77
- Feb 09, 2017 – Fairleigh Dickinson 79 vs. Central Connecticut State 62
- Jan 14, 2017 – Fairleigh Dickinson 59 vs. Central Connecticut State 47
- Feb 27, 2016 – Fairleigh Dickinson 81 vs. Central Connecticut State 75
- Jan 09, 2016 – Fairleigh Dickinson 92 vs. Central Connecticut State 73
