Watch Central Connecticut State vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s NCAAB game

Who’s Playing

Fairleigh Dickinson @ Central Connecticut State

Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 2-16; Central Connecticut State 5-18

What to Know

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils will face off in a Northeast clash at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 5 at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they’ll have plenty of motivation to get the ‘W.’

The Knights received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 81-64 to the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers.

Meanwhile, Central Connecticut State was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 54-52 to the Wagner Seahawks.

The losses put Fairleigh Dickinson at 2-16 and Central Connecticut State at 5-18. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Fairleigh Dickinson has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.10% from the floor on average, which is the 350th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Central Connecticut State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.50% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium — New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium — New Britain, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Fairleigh Dickinson have won nine out of their last 13 games against Central Connecticut State.