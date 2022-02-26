Watch Central Connecticut State vs. Mount St. Mary’s: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s NCAAB game

Who’s Enjoying

Mount St. Mary’s @ Central Connecticut State

Present Data: Mount St. Mary’s 12-15; Central Connecticut State 7-22

What to Know

The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils and the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers will face off in a Northeast conflict at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. On condition that these two groups suffered a loss of their final game, they each have a bit additional motivation heading into this contest.

The game between Central Connecticut State and the St. Francis (Pa.) Pink Flash on Thursday was not a complete blowout, however with the Blue Devils falling 79-63 at house, it was darn shut to turning into one. Guard Nigel Scantlebury did his finest for Central Connecticut State, ending with 30 factors (a whopping 48% of their whole) together with 5 boards.

In the meantime, Mount St. Mary’s misplaced to the Sacred Coronary heart Pioneers on the highway by a decisive 77-65 margin. One factor holding Mount St. Mary’s again was the mediocre play of guard Jalen Benjamin, who didn’t have his finest game: he completed with 11 factors on 4-for-13 taking pictures in his 31 minutes on the court docket.

Central Connecticut State is now 7-22 whereas the Mountaineers sit at 12-15. A pair offensive stats to regulate: The Blue Devils have solely been ready to knock down 39.70% p.c of their pictures, which is the bottom subject purpose proportion in faculty basketball. Mount St. Mary’s has skilled some struggles of their very own as they’re 44th worst in faculty basketball in factors per game, with solely 65.6 on common. It is potential considered one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the dropping crew up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET The place: William H. Detrick Gymnasium — New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium — New Britain, Connecticut Comply with: CBS Sports App

Collection Historical past

Mount St. Mary’s have gained eight out of their final 12 video games towards Central Connecticut State.