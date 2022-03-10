WATCH: Clayton Kershaw works at Raising Cane’s in Dallas during MLB lockout

Graves saidFree agent pitcher Clayton Kershaw is filling his time with different work whereas Main League Baseball stays in a lockout. Kershaw was noticed working at a Elevating Cane’s in his hometown of Dallas on Wednesday.

The free agent gave followers fairly the shock. Folks thought they had been simply choosing up their hen fingers and Cane’s sauce and as an alternative bought to fulfill a World Collection champion.

Todd Graves, Founder & Co-CEO of Elevating Cane’s, joked about Kershaw working on the restaurant.

“Everyone seems to be questioning who Clayton goes to signal with, however I guess nobody thought it will be Elevating Cane’s. Clayton is an ace pitcher, so we’re excited that he joined our Crew at the moment,” Graves said. “We additionally love supporting Kershaw’s Problem and respect Clayton reciprocating the assist.”

Elevating Cane’s has supported Kershaw’s Problem, a charity program based by Clayton and his spouse Ellen. Kershaw wished to provide again to the quick meals joint.

“Kershaw’s Problem is a faith-based, others-focused group. We exist to encourage folks to make use of no matter God-given ardour or expertise they should make a distinction and provides again to folks in want. We need to empower folks to make use of their spheres of affect to influence communities positively,” their web site states.

Kershaw shouldn’t be the primary athlete of late to drop in and work at a Raisin Cane’s. Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase visited one in Ohio after the Tremendous Bowl to shock followers.