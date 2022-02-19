Oklahoma Trending News

WATCH: Colorado state trooper nearly hit by car that smashes into vehicle

February 19, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments



DENVER, Colo. (Storyful/) – It was an incredibly close call for a Colorado state trooper, who was nearly struck by a car that crashed into a vehicle that he had pulled over in Denver.

The trooper was walking back to his motorcycle to write a speeding ticket for the driver in the gray sedan.

That’s when an out-of-control minivan plowed right into the back of the car.

People inside both vehicles suffered only minor injuries.

The Colorado State Patrol released the following statement: “Sadly incidents like these happen with incredible frequency and we are fortunate that a bigger tragedy didn’t play out yesterday on I-25. We are sharing this footage because it underscores the responsibility of drivers to move over and pay attention behind the wheel. There is no excuse for driving past any stopped vehicle at this rate of speed.”



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram