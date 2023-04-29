WATCH: Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson hits first home run with new team after splashy offseason signing

The Chicago Cubs defeated the San Diego Padres by means of a ranking of 5-2 on Thursday, with Hayden Wesneski offering a robust pitching efficiency. However, the primary focal point used to be at the home runs hit all through this recreation. Manny Machado began issues off with a home run for the Padres, his 2nd of the season. Cubs’ Eric Hosmer and Nelson Velázquez hit home runs within the backside part of the similar inning, giving the Cubs the lead. Velázquez is recently on the point of being got rid of from the big-league roster however has been hitting impressively at .462/.563/1.077 in his restricted playtime. In the later phases of the sport, Cubs’ shortstop Dansby Swanson hit a home run, including to his team’s ranking.

Swanson just lately signed a seven-year, $177 million deal with the Cubs this previous offseason, making his first home run with the team an important aid. Despite simplest hitting his first home run in his twenty third recreation with the Cubs, Swanson has gotten off to a tight get started general. At the start of the season, he used to be hitting .368 all through the Cubs’ first 15 video games, and despite the fact that he is cooled off somewhat, he is nonetheless keeping up a .284 batting moderate with a .400 on-base share. This is an development in comparison to his profession .255 batting moderate with a .321 OBP. However, given his sturdy historical past of hitting home runs, Swanson’s loss of energy used to be unexpected, making his fresh home run a hopeful signal for Cubs fanatics that he’s going to quickly hit extra.

The Cubs will now be transferring directly to play the Miami Marlins in a three-game weekend sequence. The team recently has a 14-10 file as they head into the following spherical of video games.