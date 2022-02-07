Watch Delaware State vs. Howard: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing
Howard @ Delaware State
Current Records: Howard 9-10; Delaware State 2-16
What to Know
The Delaware State Hornets and the Howard Bison will face off in an MEAC clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 7 at Memorial Hall. Howard should still be riding high after a victory, while the Hornets will be looking to regain their footing.
It was close but no cigar for Delaware State as they fell 59-57 to the Coppin State Eagles this past Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Howard beat the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks 72-64 this past Saturday.
Delaware State is now 2-16 while Howard sits at 9-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Hornets are 353rd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.7 on average. To make matters even worse for Delaware State, the Bison rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.8 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Hall — Dover, Delaware
Series History
Howard have won three out of their last five games against Delaware State.
- Mar 05, 2020 – Delaware State 100 vs. Howard 88
- Jan 26, 2019 – Howard 80 vs. Delaware State 74
- Feb 24, 2018 – Howard 93 vs. Delaware State 74
- Mar 02, 2017 – Delaware State 66 vs. Howard 56
- Jan 20, 2016 – Howard 71 vs. Delaware State 67
