Watch Delaware State vs. Howard: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

Howard @ Delaware State

Current Records: Howard 9-10; Delaware State 2-16

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets and the Howard Bison will face off in an MEAC clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 7 at Memorial Hall. Howard should still be riding high after a victory, while the Hornets will be looking to regain their footing.

It was close but no cigar for Delaware State as they fell 59-57 to the Coppin State Eagles this past Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Howard beat the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks 72-64 this past Saturday.

Delaware State is now 2-16 while Howard sits at 9-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Hornets are 353rd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.7 on average. To make matters even worse for Delaware State, the Bison rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Hall — Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall — Dover, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Howard have won three out of their last five games against Delaware State.