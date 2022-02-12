Watch Delaware vs. Hofstra: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s NCAAB game

Who’s Playing
Hofstra @ Delaware
Current Records: Hofstra 16-9; Delaware 16-8
What to Know
The Hofstra Pride are 14-3 against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens since December of 2015, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Hofstra and Delaware will face off in a Colonial battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena.
The Pride picked up an 83-73 victory over the Drexel Dragons on Thursday. It was another big night for Hofstra’s guard Aaron Estrada, who had 32 points and six assists along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Delaware didn’t have too much trouble with the Northeastern Huskies at home on Thursday as they won 74-61. Among those leading the charge for Delaware was guard Jameer Nelson Jr., who had 18 points.
Their wins bumped Hofstra to 16-9 and the Fightin’ Blue Hens to 16-8. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena — Newark, Delaware
Series History
Hofstra have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Delaware.
- Jan 15, 2022 – Hofstra 82 vs. Delaware 77
- Mar 07, 2021 – Hofstra 83 vs. Delaware 75
- Jan 17, 2021 – Hofstra 68 vs. Delaware 67
- Jan 15, 2021 – Delaware 74 vs. Hofstra 56
- Mar 09, 2020 – Hofstra 75 vs. Delaware 61
- Feb 22, 2020 – Hofstra 78 vs. Delaware 62
- Jan 23, 2020 – Delaware 73 vs. Hofstra 71
- Mar 11, 2019 – Hofstra 78 vs. Delaware 74
- Mar 02, 2019 – Hofstra 92 vs. Delaware 70
- Dec 28, 2018 – Hofstra 91 vs. Delaware 46
- Jan 27, 2018 – Hofstra 64 vs. Delaware 59
- Jan 18, 2018 – Hofstra 90 vs. Delaware 63
- Mar 03, 2017 – Delaware 81 vs. Hofstra 76
- Feb 02, 2017 – Hofstra 73 vs. Delaware 65
- Dec 31, 2016 – Hofstra 58 vs. Delaware 56
- Feb 13, 2016 – Hofstra 77 vs. Delaware 66
- Dec 31, 2015 – Hofstra 90 vs. Delaware 80
