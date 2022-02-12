Watch Delaware vs. Hofstra: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s NCAAB game

Who’s Playing

Hofstra @ Delaware

Current Records: Hofstra 16-9; Delaware 16-8

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride are 14-3 against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens since December of 2015, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Hofstra and Delaware will face off in a Colonial battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena.

The Pride picked up an 83-73 victory over the Drexel Dragons on Thursday. It was another big night for Hofstra’s guard Aaron Estrada, who had 32 points and six assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Delaware didn’t have too much trouble with the Northeastern Huskies at home on Thursday as they won 74-61. Among those leading the charge for Delaware was guard Jameer Nelson Jr., who had 18 points.

Their wins bumped Hofstra to 16-9 and the Fightin’ Blue Hens to 16-8. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena — Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena — Newark, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Hofstra have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Delaware.