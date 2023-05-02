Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets are enjoying in a Western Conference playoff sport on May 1, 2023 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The common season data display the Phoenix Suns have a 45-37 file whilst the Denver Nuggets have a 53-29 file. The present sequence status is 1-0, with the Denver Nuggets lately within the lead.

How To Watch

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena — Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena — Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What To Know

The Denver Nuggets will cross face to face towards the Phoenix Suns on May 1, 2023, in a Western Conference playoff sport at Ball Arena at 10:00 p.m. ET. The Nuggets will attempt to care for their six-game house win streak.

Last Saturday, Denver defeated Phoenix 125-107 at house, giving them back-to-back victories. Jamal Murray’s 34 issues and 9 assists, along side a stellar efficiency from the crew past the arc, contributed to the win. The Nuggets had been 43.2% correct from downtown, which has been a key issue of their wins.

The Denver Nuggets are lately main the sequence through 1-0 towards the Phoenix Suns. After the sport, CBS Sports will supply updates at the result.

Odds

According to the newest NBA odds, the Denver Nuggets are appreciated through 4.5 issues towards the Phoenix Suns. The over/below is about at 227.5 issues.