WATCH: Eagles legend Jason Kelce crushes national anthem performance ahead of Sixers game

Jason Kelce is a person of many skills. Not solely is he a middle for the Philadelphia Eagles, however it seems he can sing and ship fairly the efficiency of the nationwide anthem.

On Monday night time, Kelce carried out the “Star-Spangled Banner” forward of the Philadelphia 76ers’ sport in opposition to the Denver Nuggets. Sporting a Sixers shirt, Kelce — who said he was more nervous for this than most NFL games he’s played in –stepped as much as the Wells Fargo Heart flooring and did his factor, and, I’ve to say, he crushed it.

Try his spectacular efficiency:

Kelce mentioned if he raised $100,000 by the tip of 2021 for former Eagles teammate Connor Barwin’s basis, the Make The World Better Foundation, he would carry out the anthem forward of a Sixers sport. The inspiration wound up getting $114,000 by the tip of 2021 and, as a person of his phrase, Kelce made positive to stay to his promise.

The Make The World Higher Basis, which helps construct group areas in Philly, mentioned, “Your beneficiant spirits are serving to to maintain our work with group and public areas rolling, and we’re so joyful to share this second with you. Huge initiatives are rolling out quickly, and also you’re gonna like the way in which you look, Philly.”

Kelce, a 34-year-old NFL veteran, introduced not too long ago that he’s coming again for his 12th NFL season.