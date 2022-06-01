WATCH: Fan makes wild one-handed catch on home run ball while holding baby during Mets game

A Queens, N.Y. man attending Tuesday’s sport between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals made a spectacular seize on a house run ball, reaching over a railing to make a one-handed catch whereas holding his one-year previous son.

Alan Alcantara, 31, of the Ridgewood neighborhood in Queens used his free hand to catch a house run from Starling Marte that got here within the route of him and his son Levi Alcantara’s catch made him an immediate star, gorgeous the SNY broadcasters.

The viral spotlight has since earned 1.7 million views on SNY’s Twitter account.

According to the Associated Press, Alcantara had been attending the sport as a part of an organized church group, and he attributed his barehanded catch to intuition and his personal expertise enjoying baseball whereas rising up within the Dominican Republic.

“In Dominican Republic, we do not all get to have gloves, so we do play baseball barehanded, so I figured I might do it,” Alcantara stated. “I did it many instances after I was a child, so why not?”

Though Alcantara’s catch will make for a great household reminiscence — Alcantara and his spouse have two youngsters and expect a 3rd — they won’t preserve the ball. Alcantara acknowledged that he’ll give the ball to his pastor, who’s a diehard Mets fan.

Alcantara’s catch was simply one among many alternatives that followers needed to make catches of house run balls, because the Mets blew out the Nationals, 10-0, on Tuesday night time.