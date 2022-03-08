Watch Florida International vs. Marshall: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday’s NCAAB game

Who’s Playing

Marshall @ Florida International

Regular Season Records: Marshall 11-20; Florida International 15-16

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers and the Marshall Thundering Herd are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. ET March 8 at Ford Center at The Star in the first round of the Conference USA Conference Tourney. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they’ll have plenty of motivation to get the ‘W.’

Florida International came up short against the Florida Atlantic Owls this past Saturday, falling 84-76.

Meanwhile, the Thundering Herd came up short against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers this past Saturday, falling 78-69.

Florida International got away with a 72-71 win when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season. Will they repeat their success, or does Marshall have a better game plan this time around? We’ll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center at The Star — Frisco, Texas

Ford Center at The Star — Frisco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Marshall have won eight out of their last ten games against Florida International.