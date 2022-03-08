Watch Florida International vs. Marshall: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday’s NCAAB game

Who’s Playing
Marshall @ Florida International
Regular Season Records: Marshall 11-20; Florida International 15-16
What to Know
The Florida International Panthers and the Marshall Thundering Herd are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. ET March 8 at Ford Center at The Star in the first round of the Conference USA Conference Tourney. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they’ll have plenty of motivation to get the ‘W.’
Florida International came up short against the Florida Atlantic Owls this past Saturday, falling 84-76.
Meanwhile, the Thundering Herd came up short against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers this past Saturday, falling 78-69.
Florida International got away with a 72-71 win when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season. Will they repeat their success, or does Marshall have a better game plan this time around? We’ll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star — Frisco, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Marshall have won eight out of their last ten games against Florida International.
- Feb 10, 2022 – Florida International 72 vs. Marshall 71
- Jan 20, 2022 – Florida International 70 vs. Marshall 66
- Jan 23, 2021 – Marshall 89 vs. Florida International 72
- Jan 22, 2021 – Marshall 79 vs. Florida International 66
- Jan 30, 2020 – Marshall 84 vs. Florida International 74
- Mar 06, 2019 – Marshall 94 vs. Florida International 78
- Jan 19, 2019 – Marshall 105 vs. Florida International 97
- Feb 08, 2018 – Marshall 76 vs. Florida International 66
- Dec 31, 2016 – Marshall 94 vs. Florida International 70
- Jan 09, 2016 – Marshall 99 vs. Florida International 81
