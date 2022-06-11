Watch: ‘Giant dog’ wanders into Dollar General store in Florida

June 10 (UPI) — Police in Florida have been summoned to a store when a “giant dog” wandered into the enterprise, browsed for a couple of hours and refused to depart at closing time.

The Bradenton Police Department mentioned the “giant dog,” a 135-pound canine, wandered into the Dollar General store in Bradenton and workers initially determined to let the animal go about his enterprise, as he wasn’t disturbing any merchandise or different clients.

The workers referred to as police at closing time as a result of the canine had been contained in the store for a number of hours and was exhibiting no signal of leaving.

Police shared physique digicam footage on Facebook exhibiting police escorting the canine out of the store.

The division mentioned police have been capable of establish the canine as a canine named Bentley and reunited the pet together with his proprietor.

“Bentley’s dad realized he was missing and was grateful that the store, and officers, looked after him,” the submit mentioned.