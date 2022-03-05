Watch Grand Canyon vs. Dixie St.: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

Dixie St. @ Grand Canyon

Current Records: Dixie St. 13-17; Grand Canyon 21-7

What to Know

The Grand Canyon Antelopes have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Dixie St. Trailblazers at 8 p.m. ET March 5 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The Antelopes should still be feeling good after a victory, while Dixie St. will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Utah Valley Wolverines typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Grand Canyon proved too difficult a challenge. Grand Canyon enjoyed a cozy 68-57 win over Utah Valley.

Meanwhile, the game between Dixie St. and the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Thursday was not particularly close, with the Trailblazers falling 80-64.

Grand Canyon’s victory brought them up to 21-7 while Dixie St.’s defeat pulled them down to 13-17. Grand Canyon is 15-5 after wins this season, and Dixie St. is 6-10 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena — Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena — Phoenix, Arizona

Series History

Grand Canyon have won two out of their last three games against Dixie St.