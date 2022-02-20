Watch Green Bay vs. Cleveland State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

Cleveland State @ Green Bay

Current Records: Cleveland State 18-7; Green Bay 4-22

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix haven’t won a matchup against the Cleveland State Vikings since Feb. 29 of 2020, but they’ll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Green Bay and Cleveland State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 3 p.m. ET at Kress Events Center. The Vikings will be strutting in after a win while the Phoenix will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Green Bay received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 74-55 to the PFW Mastodons.

Meanwhile, Cleveland State didn’t have too much trouble with the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers on the road on Friday as they won 78-61.

Green Bay is now 4-22 while Cleveland State sits at 18-7. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Phoenix are 350th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.7 on average. The Vikings’ offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 29th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.60%.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Kress Events Center — Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kress Events Center — Green Bay, Wisconsin

Series History

Green Bay have won ten out of their last 14 games against Cleveland State.