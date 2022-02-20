Watch Green Bay vs. Cleveland State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing
Cleveland State @ Green Bay
Current Records: Cleveland State 18-7; Green Bay 4-22
What to Know
The Green Bay Phoenix haven’t won a matchup against the Cleveland State Vikings since Feb. 29 of 2020, but they’ll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Green Bay and Cleveland State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 3 p.m. ET at Kress Events Center. The Vikings will be strutting in after a win while the Phoenix will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Green Bay received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 74-55 to the PFW Mastodons.
Meanwhile, Cleveland State didn’t have too much trouble with the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers on the road on Friday as they won 78-61.
Green Bay is now 4-22 while Cleveland State sits at 18-7. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Phoenix are 350th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.7 on average. The Vikings’ offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 29th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.60%.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Kress Events Center — Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Green Bay have won ten out of their last 14 games against Cleveland State.
- Feb 04, 2022 – Cleveland State 85 vs. Green Bay 69
- Jan 30, 2021 – Cleveland State 73 vs. Green Bay 65
- Jan 29, 2021 – Cleveland State 74 vs. Green Bay 68
- Feb 29, 2020 – Green Bay 74 vs. Cleveland State 67
- Jan 23, 2020 – Green Bay 78 vs. Cleveland State 74
- Feb 07, 2019 – Green Bay 82 vs. Cleveland State 65
- Jan 05, 2019 – Green Bay 90 vs. Cleveland State 89
- Jan 25, 2018 – Green Bay 66 vs. Cleveland State 44
- Jan 04, 2018 – Cleveland State 80 vs. Green Bay 79
- Jan 23, 2017 – Green Bay 83 vs. Cleveland State 73
- Dec 29, 2016 – Green Bay 76 vs. Cleveland State 75
- Mar 05, 2016 – Green Bay 65 vs. Cleveland State 53
- Feb 22, 2016 – Green Bay 78 vs. Cleveland State 61
- Jan 07, 2016 – Green Bay 87 vs. Cleveland State 67
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL