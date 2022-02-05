Watch Hampton vs. Winthrop: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing
Winthrop @ Hampton
Current Records: Winthrop 14-8; Hampton 6-13
What to Know
Get ready for a Big South battle as the Hampton Pirates and the Winthrop Eagles will face off at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hampton Convocation Center. Winthrop will be strutting in after a victory while Hampton will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Pirates came up short against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on Wednesday, falling 85-78.
Meanwhile, the Eagles were able to grind out a solid win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Thursday, winning 64-54.
Hampton is now 6-13 while Winthrop sits at 14-8. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Hampton has only been able to knock down 38.70% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Winthrop’s offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 22nd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48% on the season. We’ll see if their 9.30% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hampton Convocation Center — Hampton, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Winthrop have won five out of their last seven games against Hampton.
- Mar 08, 2020 – Winthrop 76 vs. Hampton 68
- Feb 22, 2020 – Hampton 87 vs. Winthrop 81
- Jan 16, 2020 – Winthrop 116 vs. Hampton 95
- Feb 28, 2019 – Hampton 90 vs. Winthrop 75
- Feb 09, 2019 – Winthrop 101 vs. Hampton 91
- Dec 17, 2016 – Winthrop 86 vs. Hampton 79
- Nov 14, 2015 – Winthrop 102 vs. Hampton 95
