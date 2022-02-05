Watch Hampton vs. Winthrop: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

Winthrop @ Hampton

Current Records: Winthrop 14-8; Hampton 6-13

What to Know

Get ready for a Big South battle as the Hampton Pirates and the Winthrop Eagles will face off at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hampton Convocation Center. Winthrop will be strutting in after a victory while Hampton will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Pirates came up short against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on Wednesday, falling 85-78.

Meanwhile, the Eagles were able to grind out a solid win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Thursday, winning 64-54.

Hampton is now 6-13 while Winthrop sits at 14-8. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Hampton has only been able to knock down 38.70% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Winthrop’s offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 22nd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48% on the season. We’ll see if their 9.30% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center — Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center — Hampton, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Winthrop have won five out of their last seven games against Hampton.