WATCH: Heat’s Bam Adebayo takes phone call from his mom during postgame press conference

When mom calls, you higher select up the phone, particularly on Mother’s Day weekend. That even applies to NBA gamers who’re in the course of a postgame press conference.

After the Miami Heat defeated the New York Knicks in Game 6, 96-92, to win the second-round sequence, Bam Adebayo was once chatting with journalists when his phone began to ring. Adebayo appeared down, discovered it was once his mom, and briefly replied.

Adebayo knowledgeable his mom that he was once doing his press conference, however she persisted the dialog anyway. After a couple of seconds, Adebayo ended the call with a grin.

Adebayo and the remainder of the Heat gave their moms so much to be happy with on Friday evening through getting rid of the Knicks and advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. Adebayo did his phase through contributing 23 issues and 9 rebounds within the win, and now Miami is heading to the conference finals for the second one consecutive season and the 3rd time in 4 years.

The Heat can kick their ft up and watch Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Miami will play the winner of that recreation on Wednesday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.