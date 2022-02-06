Watch Iowa vs. Minnesota: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing
Minnesota @ Iowa
Current Records: Minnesota 11-8; Iowa 14-7
What to Know
The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Minnesota Golden Gophers are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 4:31 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they’ll have plenty of motivation to get the ‘W.’
Iowa was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 90-86 to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Four players on the Hawkeyes scored in the double digits: forward Keegan Murray (21), forward Patrick McCaffery (16), guard Connor McCaffery (12), and forward Filip Rebraca (11).
Meanwhile, the game between Minnesota and the Purdue Boilermakers on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the Golden Gophers falling 88-73 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by guard Payton Willis, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten dimes along with five boards.
Iowa is now 14-7 while Minnesota sits at 11-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Iowa ranks fourth in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 8.9 on average. Less enviably, the Golden Gophers are stumbling into the matchup with the 16th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:31 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena — Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Iowa have won six out of their last ten games against Minnesota.
- Jan 16, 2022 – Iowa 81 vs. Minnesota 71
- Jan 10, 2021 – Iowa 86 vs. Minnesota 71
- Dec 25, 2020 – Minnesota 102 vs. Iowa 95
- Feb 16, 2020 – Iowa 58 vs. Minnesota 55
- Dec 09, 2019 – Iowa 72 vs. Minnesota 52
- Jan 27, 2019 – Minnesota 92 vs. Iowa 87
- Feb 21, 2018 – Minnesota 86 vs. Iowa 82
- Jan 30, 2018 – Iowa 94 vs. Minnesota 80
- Feb 08, 2017 – Minnesota 101 vs. Iowa 89
- Feb 14, 2016 – Iowa 75 vs. Minnesota 71
