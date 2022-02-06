Watch Iowa vs. Minnesota: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

Minnesota @ Iowa

Current Records: Minnesota 11-8; Iowa 14-7

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Minnesota Golden Gophers are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 4:31 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they’ll have plenty of motivation to get the ‘W.’

Iowa was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 90-86 to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Four players on the Hawkeyes scored in the double digits: forward Keegan Murray (21), forward Patrick McCaffery (16), guard Connor McCaffery (12), and forward Filip Rebraca (11).

Meanwhile, the game between Minnesota and the Purdue Boilermakers on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the Golden Gophers falling 88-73 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by guard Payton Willis, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten dimes along with five boards.

Iowa is now 14-7 while Minnesota sits at 11-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Iowa ranks fourth in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 8.9 on average. Less enviably, the Golden Gophers are stumbling into the matchup with the 16th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:31 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:31 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena — Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena — Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Iowa have won six out of their last ten games against Minnesota.