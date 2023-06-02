Watch: June 15 conversation on Amarillo and the 2023 legislative session

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
Join us Thursday, June 15, in Amarillo to discuss the state budget, taxes, public education, higher education, health care and other key issues affecting the Panhandle.
We will discuss bills the Legislature passed, how Texans will be affected and what they should know going forward. State Rep. John Smithee, R-Amarillo, is scheduled to take part in the conversation, which will be moderated by Texas Tribune reporter Jayme Lozano Carver. The event begins at noon Central and will be livestreamed here. Video of the conversation will be available on demand afterward.
