Watch Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday’s NCAAB game

Who’s Playing

Oklahoma State @ Kansas State

Current Records: Oklahoma State 10-10; Kansas State 10-10

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats haven’t won a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys since Feb. 23 of 2019, but they’ll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. K-State and Oklahoma State will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

On Saturday, the Wildcats lost to the Ole Miss Rebels on the road by a decisive 67-56 margin. Guard Markquis Nowell had a rough evening: he played for 32 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys came up short against the Florida Gators on Saturday, falling 81-72. Guard Isaac Likekele (14 points) and guard Bryce Thompson (12 points) were the top scorers for Oklahoma State.

Barring any buzzer beaters, K-State is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.

K-State came up short against Oklahoma State when the two teams previously met in February of last year, falling 67-60. Maybe the Wildcats will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum — Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum — Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Kansas State have won seven out of their last 13 games against Oklahoma State.

Feb 13, 2021 – Oklahoma State 67 vs. Kansas State 60

Jan 09, 2021 – Oklahoma State 70 vs. Kansas State 54

Mar 04, 2020 – Oklahoma State 69 vs. Kansas State 63

Feb 11, 2020 – Oklahoma State 64 vs. Kansas State 59

Feb 23, 2019 – Kansas State 85 vs. Oklahoma State 46

Feb 02, 2019 – Kansas State 75 vs. Oklahoma State 57

Feb 14, 2018 – Kansas State 82 vs. Oklahoma State 72

Jan 10, 2018 – Kansas State 86 vs. Oklahoma State 82

Feb 22, 2017 – Oklahoma State 80 vs. Kansas State 68

Jan 18, 2017 – Kansas State 96 vs. Oklahoma State 88

Mar 09, 2016 – Kansas State 75 vs. Oklahoma State 71

Feb 13, 2016 – Oklahoma State 58 vs. Kansas State 55

Jan 23, 2016 – Kansas State 89 vs. Oklahoma State 73

Injury Report for Kansas State

Jordan Brooks: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Logan Landers: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Maximus Edwards: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Selton Miguel: Out (Ankle)

Seryee Lewis: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Oklahoma State