Watch Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday’s NCAAB game

Oklahoma State @ Kansas State
Current Records: Oklahoma State 10-10; Kansas State 10-10
What to Know
The Kansas State Wildcats haven’t won a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys since Feb. 23 of 2019, but they’ll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. K-State and Oklahoma State will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
On Saturday, the Wildcats lost to the Ole Miss Rebels on the road by a decisive 67-56 margin. Guard Markquis Nowell had a rough evening: he played for 32 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-11 shooting.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys came up short against the Florida Gators on Saturday, falling 81-72. Guard Isaac Likekele (14 points) and guard Bryce Thompson (12 points) were the top scorers for Oklahoma State.
Barring any buzzer beaters, K-State is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.
K-State came up short against Oklahoma State when the two teams previously met in February of last year, falling 67-60. Maybe the Wildcats will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum — Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Kansas State have won seven out of their last 13 games against Oklahoma State.
- Feb 13, 2021 – Oklahoma State 67 vs. Kansas State 60
- Jan 09, 2021 – Oklahoma State 70 vs. Kansas State 54
- Mar 04, 2020 – Oklahoma State 69 vs. Kansas State 63
- Feb 11, 2020 – Oklahoma State 64 vs. Kansas State 59
- Feb 23, 2019 – Kansas State 85 vs. Oklahoma State 46
- Feb 02, 2019 – Kansas State 75 vs. Oklahoma State 57
- Feb 14, 2018 – Kansas State 82 vs. Oklahoma State 72
- Jan 10, 2018 – Kansas State 86 vs. Oklahoma State 82
- Feb 22, 2017 – Oklahoma State 80 vs. Kansas State 68
- Jan 18, 2017 – Kansas State 96 vs. Oklahoma State 88
- Mar 09, 2016 – Kansas State 75 vs. Oklahoma State 71
- Feb 13, 2016 – Oklahoma State 58 vs. Kansas State 55
- Jan 23, 2016 – Kansas State 89 vs. Oklahoma State 73
Injury Report for Kansas State
- Jordan Brooks: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)
- Logan Landers: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)
- Maximus Edwards: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)
- Selton Miguel: Out (Ankle)
- Seryee Lewis: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)
Injury Report for Oklahoma State
- Bryce Williams: Game-Time Decision (Lower Leg)
