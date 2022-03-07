WATCH: Kentucky stuns No. 1 South Carolina on late 3-pointer to win SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament

Entering Sunday, Kentucky hadn’t won the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament title since 1982. The Wildcats’ opponent in Sunday’s final, South Carolina, had won six of the last seven conference tournaments and was the No. 1 team in the nation.

Then the madness of March struck.

Trailing 62-61, Kentucky’s Dre’una Edwards nailed a 3-pointer with under five seconds left, capping a fourth quarter in which the Wildcats outscored the Gamecocks 21-7 and sending the crowd inside Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena into a frenzy.

The 7-seed Wildcats became the second-lowest seeded team to ever win the tournament. Kentucky beat Mississippi State on Thursday, LSU on Friday and Tennessee on Saturday to get to the title game, and no one gave head coach Kyra Elzy’s team much of a chance once it got there. After all, the Gamecocks won both regular-season meetings (by a combined 29 points), and had lost just one game all year — at Missouri back on Dec. 30.

But Kentucky didn’t quit, despite falling behind by as much as 15 points. While Edwards’ 3-pointer was the highlight, it was the Wildcats’ defense that turned the tide, holding South Carolina scoreless over the final 5:04.

South Carolina — the unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Poll — will still likely be the top seed come Selection Sunday. Kentucky, meanwhile, was safely in the field even before Sunday, and it certainly improved its resume with one of the most shocking wins of the season.