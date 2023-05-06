



Watch: King Charles III is Crowned at Coronation Ceremony on CBS News

History used to be made at London’s Westminster Abbey as King Charles III used to be crowned by way of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, in a grand coronation ceremony steeped in symbolism and custom. This momentous match used to be captured by way of CBS News, permitting audiences to witness the historic match thru their monitors.

The importance of this second can’t be understated, because it marks the start of a brand new generation for the British monarchy. King Charles III assumes a sacred duty because the chief of the country, and with this coronation, he is formally identified because the splendid head of the Church of England.

The coronation ceremony itself is a testomony to the timelessness of custom, because it has remained in large part unchanged for hundreds of years. The Archbishop of Canterbury, because the lead non secular determine, puts the royal crown upon the brand new monarch’s head, symbolizing their authority and divinely-appointed standing.

It is a unprecedented alternative to witness this type of ancient match, and with CBS News taking pictures all of it on video, audiences can enjoy the ceremony as though they had been found in individual.