Watch Kings vs. Nets: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday’s NBA game

Through 3 Quarters
The Brooklyn Nets are just one quarter away from delivering their fans the win they’ve been expecting. a victory is still up for grabs for either team, but they are up 86-83 over the Sacramento Kings
Brooklyn has been led by center Nicolas Claxton, who so far has 21 points in addition to eight rebounds and four blocks.
Power forward Harrison Barnes has led the way so far for Sacramento, as he has 19 points and four assists along with seven boards.
This is the first time the Nets have been ahead going into the fourth quarter in the past six games.
Who’s Playing
Brooklyn @ Sacramento
Current Records: Brooklyn 29-21; Sacramento 18-34
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will square off against the Brooklyn Nets at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. The Kings have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Brooklyn and are hoping to record their first victory since March 1 of 2018.
Sacramento has to be hurting after a devastating 116-96 defeat at the hands of the New York Knicks on Monday. Shooting guard Buddy Hield had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Nets came up short against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, falling 121-111. The top scorer for Brooklyn was point guard Kyrie Irving (26 points).
The losses put Sacramento at 18-34 and Brooklyn at 29-21. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Kings have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Nets’ offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 47.20% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center — Sacramento, California
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $52.00
Odds
The Nets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Brooklyn have won eight out of their last 12 games against Sacramento.
- Feb 23, 2021 – Brooklyn 127 vs. Sacramento 118
- Feb 15, 2021 – Brooklyn 136 vs. Sacramento 125
- Aug 07, 2020 – Brooklyn 119 vs. Sacramento 106
- Nov 22, 2019 – Brooklyn 116 vs. Sacramento 97
- Mar 19, 2019 – Brooklyn 123 vs. Sacramento 121
- Jan 21, 2019 – Brooklyn 123 vs. Sacramento 94
- Mar 01, 2018 – Sacramento 116 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Dec 20, 2017 – Sacramento 104 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Mar 01, 2017 – Brooklyn 109 vs. Sacramento 100
- Nov 27, 2016 – Sacramento 122 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Feb 05, 2016 – Brooklyn 128 vs. Sacramento 119
- Nov 13, 2015 – Sacramento 111 vs. Brooklyn 109
Injury Report for Sacramento
- De’Aaron Fox: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)
- Marvin Bagley III: Out (Ankle)
- Terence Davis: Out (Wrist)
Injury Report for Brooklyn
- Paul Millsap: Out (Personal)
- LaMarcus Aldridge: Out (Ankle)
- Joe Harris: Out (Ankle)
- Kevin Durant: Out (Knee)
