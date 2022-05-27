WATCH: Lakers’ LeBron James surprises students at I Promise School on final day of classes

The last day of school is always an exciting one with summer vacation just around the corner. Students at I Promise School in Akron, Ohio had an extra special final day on Thursday, as Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James surprised them with a visit.

A video showed the students chanting James’ name before they suddenly realized the four-time NBA champion was walking into the room. Countless hugs and smiles were caught on camera as James visited different classrooms. The reactions were absolutely priceless.

“Appreciate y’all letting me crash your last day of school” James, who was born and raised in Akron, wrote on Instagram. “Love you all and have a fun and safe Summer. Don’t forget what we talked about.”

The LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools opened I Promise School in 2018. Their goal was helping at-risk youth from falling behind academically through a curriculum that emphasizes science, technology, engineering and math. High school graduates can also earn free tuition to the University of Akron or Kent State if they meet a set of academic and community service requirements.

During his visit to Akron, James also made a stop at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, his alma mater, to meet up with his former coach, Dru Joyce Jr.

James has stayed busy this offseason, whether it’s engaging with fans on Twitter or taking a family vacation to the Maldives. The 18-time NBA All-Star is living his best life, but James has also expressed multiple times that one of the things he considers most important to his legacy is giving back to his community.

“Love my kids soooooooo much!!!!” James wrote on Twitter.