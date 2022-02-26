Watch Lakers vs. Clippers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday’s NBA game

Via 2 Quarters
The purpose unfold is in opposition to the Los Angeles Clippers, however so far the factors are on their aspect. They’re in management with a 57-47 lead over the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Clippers have loved the tag-team mixture of capturing guard Luke Kennard and small ahead Terance Mann. The previous has 14 factors as well as to 4 rebounds, whereas the latter has ten factors and three assists together with 5 boards and two steals. One factor to preserve a watch out for is Ivica Zubac’s foul state of affairs as he presently sits at three.
Los Angeles has been led by middle Dwight Howard, who to date has posted a double-double on 14 factors and 11 rebounds as well as to three blocks.
Who’s Taking part in
Los Angeles @ Los Angeles
Present Information: Los Angeles 30-31; Los Angeles 27-31
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers are 19-6 in opposition to the Los Angeles Lakers since December of 2015, they usually’ll have an opportunity to prolong that success on Friday. After a couple of days’ relaxation for each groups, they are going to meet up at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Crypto.com Area. Each groups search to proceed their momentum from their earlier wins.
You possibly can’t lose the competition should you win each quarter, and that was exactly the Clippers’ technique in opposition to the Houston Rockets final Thursday. Los Angeles was fully in cost, breezing previous Houston 142-111 at dwelling. The matchup was all however wrapped up on the finish of the third, by which level Los Angeles had established a 107-79 benefit. They relied on the efforts of capturing guard Luke Kennard, who shot 8-for-9 from past the arc and completed with 25 factors, and energy ahead Marcus Morris, who had 27 factors together with 5 rebounds.
In the meantime, Los Angeles did not have an excessive amount of respiratory room of their game with the Utah Jazz final week, however they nonetheless walked away with a 106-101 victory. It was one other huge evening for the Lakers’ small ahead LeBron James, who had 33 factors and 6 assists as well as to eight boards.
The Clippers are anticipated to lose this subsequent one by 3. They’re presently four-for-four in opposition to the unfold of their most up-to-date video games, nonetheless, a development bettors may need to take into consideration.
The wins introduced Los Angeles up to 30-31 and Los Angeles to 27-31. Los Angeles is 12-17 after wins this yr, Los Angeles 10-16.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- The place: Crypto.com Area — Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- On-line streaming: fuboTV (Strive for free. Regional restrictions could apply.)
- Observe: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Value: $30.60
Odds
The Lakers are a 3-point favourite in opposition to the Clippers, in accordance to the most recent NBA odds.
The road has drifted a bit in the direction of the Lakers, because the game opened with the Lakers as a 1.5-point favourite.
Over/Below: -110
See NBA picks for each single game, together with this one, from SportsLine’s superior laptop mannequin. Get picks now.
Harm Report for Los Angeles
- LeBron James: Game-Time Resolution (Knee)
- Avery Bradley: Out (Knee)
- Kendrick Nunn: Out (Knee)
- Anthony Davis: Out (Foot)
Harm Report for Los Angeles
- Jason Preston: Out (Foot)
- Paul George: Out (Elbow)
- Norman Powell: Out (Foot)
- Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)
- Jay Scrubb: Out for the Season (Toe)
