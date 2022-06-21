Watch live: DPS Director Steve McCraw to testify before Texas Senate

Sign up for The Brief, our day by day publication that retains readers up to velocity on probably the most important Texas news.
A particular Texas Senate committee is assembly at 9 a.m. Central on Tuesday in response to the Uvalde college taking pictures that left 19 youngsters and two academics useless. The agenda for the primary assembly says members will focus on college security, police coaching and social media.
Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, is predicted to testify — his first public statements on the taking pictures since late May, when he solid blame at Uvalde colleges police Chief Pete Arredondo for not giving orders sooner to breach the school rooms the gunman was inside.
Gov. Greg Abbott referred to as on lawmakers to make legislative suggestions in response to the the May mass taking pictures. The committee contains eight Republicans and three Democrats. It notably leaves out state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents the realm and who has been outspoken in his requires the Legislature to move gun management measures as a response to the tragedy.
The Texas House has been holding its personal investigative committee conferences, focusing on the regulation enforcement response. Those conferences have been held behind closed doorways.
The Senate committee hearings, which can begin off with conferences Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, will probably be public.
story by The Texas Tribune Source link