Watch Loyola-Maryland vs. Lehigh: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday’s NCAAB game

Who’s Playing
Lehigh @ Loyola-Maryland
Current Records: Lehigh 10-17; Loyola-Maryland 13-13
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will be on the road. Lehigh and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds will face off in a Patriot battle at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at Reitz Arena. The Mountain Hawks and Loyola-Maryland are even-steven over their past 14 head-to-heads (7-7).
Lehigh beat the Bucknell Bison 86-77 on Monday. Lehigh got double-digit scores from four players: guard Marques Wilson (19), center Nic Lynch (19), guard Keith Higgins Jr (17), and forward Jeameril Wilson (11). Higgins Jr had some trouble finding his footing against the Lafayette Leopards on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Keith Higgins Jr’s points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, Loyola-Maryland came up short against Lafayette on Wednesday, falling 77-68.
Lehigh’s win lifted them to 10-17 while Loyola-Maryland’s defeat dropped them down to 13-13. In Lehigh’s victory, Higgins Jr had 17 points and six assists and Marques Wilson shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 19 points and eight rebounds. We’ll see if the Greyhounds have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Reitz Arena — Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Loyola-Maryland and Lehigh both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Jan 16, 2022 – Loyola-Maryland 69 vs. Lehigh 57
- Feb 21, 2021 – Lehigh 76 vs. Loyola-Maryland 72
- Feb 20, 2021 – Loyola-Maryland 75 vs. Lehigh 47
- Mar 03, 2020 – Lehigh 78 vs. Loyola-Maryland 75
- Feb 29, 2020 – Lehigh 74 vs. Loyola-Maryland 71
- Jan 05, 2020 – Lehigh 78 vs. Loyola-Maryland 71
- Mar 02, 2019 – Loyola-Maryland 92 vs. Lehigh 73
- Jan 06, 2019 – Lehigh 89 vs. Loyola-Maryland 72
- Feb 21, 2018 – Lehigh 80 vs. Loyola-Maryland 74
- Jan 24, 2018 – Loyola-Maryland 91 vs. Lehigh 88
- Feb 01, 2017 – Loyola-Maryland 62 vs. Lehigh 60
- Jan 05, 2017 – Loyola-Maryland 84 vs. Lehigh 83
- Feb 03, 2016 – Lehigh 71 vs. Loyola-Maryland 66
- Jan 06, 2016 – Loyola-Maryland 51 vs. Lehigh 50
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL